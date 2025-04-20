Dozens Of DOGE ‘Dead’ Immigrants Prove They’re Alive To SSA

So far, nearly three dozen immigrants have proved they are alive to the Social Security Administration after having been falsely labeled dead by Elon Musk’s DOGE Bros, according to The Washington Post. Among the not-dead are a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, two 16-year-olds and four 17-year-olds. More “resurrections” are expected.

If you still think that Unelected Co-President Musk or his puppet Donald Trump have decimated the federal government in the name of efficiency, this should make you think again. That is, if the blatant corruption hasn’t already.

The reversals come after the Department of Homeland Security and Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service pushed to incorrectly label more than 6,100 mostly Latino immigrants as dead in a bid to pressure them to leave the country. The administration overrode the objections of senior Social Security staff to label the immigrants as dead — a move that current and former top officials at the agency warned was illegal because it violates privacy laws and involves the purposeful falsification of government records.

God knows how many lawsuits will ensure thanks to this "efficiency."

The Post’s article explains that getting labeled as dead has devastating consequences that go far beyond losing Social Security benefits and jumping through increasingly higher hurdles thanks to DOGE cuts to field offices and their personnel. “Social Security shares its death data with other government agencies, employers, banks and landlords, all of whom rely on it to check the status of employees, residents, clients and others. Anyone falsely placed in the file will struggle to earn money or find a place to live,” the article said.

Not surprisingly, the White House is lying about its chicanery:

More from The Post:

“This reporting is false. These illegal aliens were never classified as dead,” White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement. “The ‘Death Master File’ was renamed the ‘Ineligible Master File’ prior to their names being transferred. Once U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminated their parole, these individuals were no longer eligible for benefits, and Social Security Administration quickly took action to protect the benefits of hardworking American citizens.” That statement contradicts statements last week from a White House official and a senior Social Security official, both of whom explicitly confirmed that the immigrants had been labeled dead in hopes of spurring their departures from the United States. As of Friday, the database is still named the “Death Master File” in Social Security’s internal systems, per records obtained by The Post, and referred to by the same name on the agency’s public website.

The Musk-facilitated cheating now goes all the way to the top. You can best believe that Unelected Co-President Stephen Miller had a hand in it, too:

The request to label immigrants dead came from the very top of Homeland Security, The Post previously reported. Secretary Kristi L. Noem signed two memorandums of agreement this month with acting Social Security commissioner Leland Dudek authorizing and facilitating the placement of the immigrants in the Death Master File. The White House has previously said that the immigrants being targeted are people who have bona fide Social Security numbers but lost their legal status in the U.S., including those who entered under one of President Joe Biden’s temporary work programs that have been shuttered by the Trump administration. A White House official also said, without providing evidence, that the immigrants moved into the death database all have ties to terrorist activity or criminal records.

Whatever the White House calls its file, “Entering the immigrants into the database will still have the same effect — causing the U.S. government, companies and banks to treat them as dead,” The Post said.

In other words, the cruelty is the point