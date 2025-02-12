Trump Bows To President Musk: You Can't Work From Home

Elon Musk has been at the forefront of attacking and firing people who work at home for his own companies, and he backed it up by firing many Twitter employees for remote work.

Donald Trump had to agree with the wealthiest man in the world and his co-president on this policy when asked about it. Trump ranted that almost anyone can't work at home because they would instead be playing golf. I think that statement fits him to a tee.

TRUMP: And we talk about reporting to work. I happen to be a believer that you have to go to work. I don't think you can work from a home. I don't know. It's like there's a whole big or you can work from nobody's going to work from home. They're going to be going out. They're going to play tennis. They're going to play golf. They're going to do a lot of things. They're not working. It's a rare person that's going to work. You might work 10 percent of the time, maybe 20 percent. I don't think you're going to work a lot more than that. And I think we have an obligation to work. And I have an obligation not to have a second job when they're supposed to be working for the federal government. You're going to find that a lot of these people have second jobs instead of working for. They'll be collecting a federal government check and they'll be working two jobs. And that's that's big trouble for them. Expect a lot of cash.

Part of me thought Trump was discussing school homework. I've been working at home since 1992, and no one can accuse me of ever loafing it. I know an incredible amount of people who work at home and put in just as much time or more at their profession as opposed to going to an office.

President Musk doesn't like it, so Demented Donald must hate it, too.

There is no requirement for a federal employee that prohibits them from having a second job. That does not mean they are failing at their government job. They probably need more money to exist. This is one of the excuses Trump will use to fire federal employees to appease Elon Musk.

Trump's idiotic statements are as moronic as when he claimed Governor Newsom 'shut off the water in California for a fish.'

The Democrats on Bluesky read my mind: