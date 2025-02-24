Trump 'Sucking Elon Musk's Toes' Clip Interrupts HUD Office

Hackers with a stellar effort this morning.

Source: Wired

Federal employees at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) were greeted this morning by television sets at the agency’s Washington, DC headquarters playing what appears to be an AI-generated video of President Donald Trump kissing the feet of Elon Musk, accompanied by the words: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.”

A person at HUD headquarters on Monday morning shared a video with WIRED showing the scene playing out on a loop on a TV screen inside the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building. The source, who was granted anonymity over fears of repercussions, says that workers at the building had to manually turn off each TV in order to stop the video playing.

It is currently unclear who was behind the prank. Similar AI-generated videos and still images of Trump kissing Musk’s feet have been shared on social media platforms since last year.