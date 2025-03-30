Atlantic Editor: Chat Shows Vance Believes Trump 'Doesn't Even Understand What He's Doing'

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, revealed that Vice President J.D. Vance believes President Donald Trump "doesn't even understand what he's doing."

On Sunday, Goldberg told NBC host Kristen Welker that he observed Vance's opinion of Trump after being mistakenly included on a Signal chat about a U.S. attack on Yemen.

"I am not sure the president is aware how inconsistent this is with his message on Europe right now," Vance wrote in the chat.

"I not only read it as a disagreement with Trump post-decision," Goldberg recalled, "I read it as very fraught because what J.D. Vance is saying in the group chat, which included, as you know, much of the cabinet, much of the president's cabinet, he's saying the president doesn't even understand what he's doing here."

"Here we have a serious, substantive conversation where he's telling members of the cabinet, members of the president's own cabinet, that no, no, no, he doesn't even get it," he added.