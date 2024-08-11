'I Don't Even Understand That': Vance Stuns CNN Host With Attack On Walz's Wife

CNN host Dana Bash pressed Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance after he suggested Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz did not have affection for his wife.

During a Sunday CNN interview, Bash noted that GOP nominee Donald Trump and his running mate had successfully been labeled as "weird."

"I just, I want to move on to something that Governor [Tim] Walz has called you and Donald Trump and that is weird," Bash said.

"Well, certainly, they've levied that charge against me more than anybody else," Vance admitted. "So I accept their attacks. But I think that it is a little bit of projection."

"Dana, if you think about, you know, just take a couple of days ago, Tim Walz gives this big speech," he continued. "He's been announced as the VP nominee."

"And I remember when I had just been announced as the VP nominee, I gave my big speech, and I saw my wife, and I gave her a big hug and a kiss because I love my wife, and I think that's what a normal person does."

In comparison, Vance said Walz "gave his wife a nice firm Midwestern handshake and then tried to sort of awkwardly correct for it."

"You're saying Tim Walz doesn't have affection for his wife," Bash said. "I don't even understand that."

"I said that he acted weird, which he did, on a national stage in front of his wife and in front of millions of Americans who presumably were watching at home," Vance insisted.