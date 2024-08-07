You Can’t Help But Love Tim Walz

It’s hard to think of anyone more salt-of-the-earth than Gov. Tim Walz. The contrast with cynical fat cats Donald Trump and J.D. Vance couldn't be clearer.

Unlike failson Donald Trump, Walz grew up as a regular guy in a small, midwestern town. “Community was a way of life,” he said, and he “learned to be generous with his neighbors.” Trump, on the other hand, ripped off his New York cronies. J.D. Vance insulted his community of origin.

Instead of inheriting millions from his father, Walz inherited a sense of service. Taking a cue from his Army dad, Walz joined the Army National Guard at age 17 and served for 24 years. Donald Trump dodged the draft with phony claims of bone spurs.

J.D. spent four years in the Marines, including six months of non-combat duty in Iraq. But after cashing in on his “hillbilly heritage,” Vance went on to earn millions with his extremist Sugar Daddy, Peter Thiel. Walz went on to become a public-school teacher and football coach for 20 years. Trump and Vance intend to dismantle and privatize public education.

And while Felon Trump and Vance want to purge the government and install MAGA loyalists, Walz says he brought to his government service (he was a congressman before becoming a governor) “respect, compromise, service to country.”

“I worked with Republicans to pass an infrastructure bill, cut taxes for working families, signed paid leave into law. I codified abortion rights after Roe got overturned,” Walz adds before noting that Harris is also from a working-class family. The two pledge to help working families “not just get by but get ahead.” Trump and Vance want to give their billionaire donors more tax cuts and make the rest of us pay for them - and enrich billionaires even further, while they're at it.

“We believe in the promise of America, in those values I learned in Nebraska” Walz says, and “we’re ready to fight for them.”

Trump and Vance can’t seem to find enough to hate about this country.