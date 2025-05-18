Former President Joe Biden has an 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer. Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Friday, and the cancer has spread to his bones.

The beloved former president was diagnosed with prostate cancer on May 16, per CNBC.

The outlet reported that Biden's office made a statement announcing the news:

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management...The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Prostate cancer is given a score between 1 and 10, which indicates how the cancer cells compare to normal cells. CNBC reported that "Biden’s office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive."

Joe Biden Fought to Improve Cancer Research

President Biden lost his oldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. The BBC reported how Joe and Jill Biden relaunched the Cancer Moonshot project to try to improve cancer research and prevent four million cancer deaths by 2047.

How Will Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson Make Money from Biden's Cancer?

CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson have been making the rounds, promoting their new book that trashes Joe Biden and the Biden White House staff. The two reporters are pimping their book about Biden's "cognitive decline" hard, with lots of help from their media pals. However, many of Americans are hitting back at Tapper and Thompson's hypocrisy. The social media reaction to the book has become so negative that they've hired a crisis management expert.

This is my opinion, not news, but I'm not alone in my feelings. Tapper, CNN, Thompson, Axios, Clooney, the POD bros can all f**k all the way off for dragging Joe Biden through the mud (AGAIN) so that Tapper and Thompson can make money on their book. There are many rebuttals to the "facts" published in the book (I won't link to it) from people who were actually in the room with Biden, who claim Tapper's facts are inaccurate.

If Jake Tapper, Alex Thompson, CNN, Axios, The Bulwark, the Pod Bros, and the rest of the media had treated Trump with 25% of the poison they spat at Biden, Trump wouldn't be our president right now. The media gave Trump a pass and hammered Biden his entire term. Leave Joe Biden alone and do something decent for once.