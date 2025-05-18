Austria Wins Eurovision 2025

Yesterday I watched some of the Eurovision 2025 finals since it has been such a huge contest outside of the US.
It is an off-the-wall electro-pop cavalcade of ridiculousness, gaudiness, bad songs, awful costumes, but a whole lot of fun.
I think J.J. from Austria won because he he tried to sing an actual song, whether or not you like his over the top operatic style.
The one song I enjoyed was Sweden's Bara Bada Bastu.
And I laughed out loud at Australia's ridiculous Go-Jo – Milkshake Man song.
WTF?
Why was Australia even included in the contest?
Open Thread....