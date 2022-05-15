Ukraine Wins 2022 Eurovision Song Contest

Kalush Orchestra overcame a lot just to make it to the 2022 Eurovision song contest. They finished second in Ukraine but accepted to attend after the amazing Alina Pash withdrew due to a controversy. Then they had to perform with at least some members deciding to fight in the war instead. The orchestra was only formed in 2021 and is a side project of the rap group Kalush. They combine hip hop with elements from Ukrainian traditional music to create a startling fusion. Ukraine now earns the right to host the 2023 Eurovision contest.

Ukraine has won the 66th Eurovision song contest, which was held on Saturday evening in Turin in Italy. Riding a tidal wave of support from the telephone-voting European public, Stefania by Kalush Orchestra finished first after strong showings by the United Kingdom, Spain and Sweden in the early voting. “Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now,” lead singer Oleh Psiuk shouted from the front of the stage after the band had performed. In a video address released before the event, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he believed the Kalush Orchestra would win. “Europe, vote for Kalush Orchestra. Let’s support our fellow countrymen! Let’s support Ukraine!” he said. The winning song, which mixes rap with elements of Ukrainian folk music, was originally written in honour of the group’s mothers. The group have subsequently rededicated it to all matriarchs in Ukraine, as lines such as “I’ll always find my way home, even if all roads are destroyed” found new resonance. The six men who make up the group had to receive special permits to leave Ukraine and travel to Italy during the war.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra makes it to Eurovision-2022 finals with their song “Stefania."



The song, gaining in popularity since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, has already been performed by musicians globally. pic.twitter.com/1zhF3fu7X2 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 10, 2022

This guy never had any doubt who would win.

Taking the (information) war to a whole new level, Zelensky just announced Ukraine winning the #Eurovision will be symbolic for Ukraine winning the war. #Eurovision2022 starting... right now. pic.twitter.com/nnZ9mj1Koq — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) May 14, 2022

And after the win, he posted on Instagram that he hopes that Ukraine will one day host from Mariupol.

Ukrainian presenter, Timur Miroshnychenko, was less sure and literally had to announce the win from a bomb shelter.

This is how Ukraine’s Eurovision presenter and commentator Timur Miroshnychenko reacted to the news of Kalush Orchestra’s victory. Due to Russia’s never-ending rocket attacks, Timur had to go on air from a bomb shelter. pic.twitter.com/oIXrDPvQX2 — Myroslava Petsa (@myroslavapetsa) May 14, 2022

As always, the Orcs are upset, calling Ukraine's performance "a vile provocation."

Meanwhile in Russia: they're upset about Ukraine's "vile provocation" of bringing up Russia's invasion while on stage. Unsurprisingly, they don't think their genocidal invasion is vile, but according to Moscow, it's "vile" to publicly object to it. pic.twitter.com/9xDRY4B5MN — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) May 15, 2022

And here, with english subtitles, is what it's all about. Stefania is mother, all mothers in Ukraine.