'What Are They Protesting?': Fox Hosts Deride Vermonters Who Protested Vance

The hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend opened their show this Sunday by sneering at the protesters who showed up to ruin JD Vance's ski vacation in Vermont. No mention, of course, of the fact that the bully-boys' ambush of Zelensky in the White House has been met with shock, horror and condemnation world wide, or the fact that there are a whole lot of other protests going on across the country as well, or that Republicans are being met with hundreds of angry constituents at their town hall meetings across the country.

The network would prefer to ignore most of that, but they love to pile on when they can pretend this is just some isolated incident, and insult liberals and Bernie Sanders' constituents in the process.

Here's the exchange with Charlie Hurt, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Peter Doocy mocking the protesters as too stupid to find Ukraine on a map and pretending they don't have any reason to be out there in the first place.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, listen, there was somebody who was in Vermont, a very liberal state, went with his family, JD Vance, skiing, and boy, the Vermonters were not very friendly and welcoming.

I don't think any conservatives would want to go to Vermont skiing anymore. I mean look at this.

HURT: Shocking, shocking to find out that the state that keeps sending us Bernie Sanders decided to turn out in support of... against JD Vance because of the showdown in the White House yesterday.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Peter, what bugs me about this is it's like if he was, you know, if he was like... I get... I think families should be off limits.

Hunter Biden sold out the country. There was a reason to talk about it. These kids are like four and two! It's like why, why are they bothering this man on his ski vacation?

And by the way, I don't think it looks good for the state.

HURT: I think we should just go down the line, have an intrepid reporter go down the line, and ask do a pop quiz and get every single one of them to identify Ukraine on a map.

Well, I mean maybe they all know it and I'd be very impressed. I would that would make me very happy that all the schoolchildren, all those people knew where Ukraine was, but I don't know. I'd be interesting.

DOOCY: But this actually kind of does surprise me, because the local reports say there were between 1000 and 3000 people.

There are only so many Saturdays left in the season, and it looks like the snow when you play the video, the snow doesn't look great. Maybe, maybe the runs are just, like too slicked over or you can already see the dirt through. But you would think that these guys have something else to do.

The other thing about this is, as we have learned from years of protest coverage, they're not going to get anywhere close to JD Vance and his family on the ski run.

Like the Secret Service would keep them way back. At best, they're gonna get, the closest they would get to him is like an SUV, probably 50 ft. You think he's looking out the window?

He's looking at his phone to see all these memes from the Oval Office meeting the other day. And what was the moral of the story from the Oval Office meeting?

JD Vance's number one rule. Just be polite. Say please. Say thank you. I don't think they're going to reach him with a with a sign.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: But what are they protesting? Are they protesting that we're cutting spending? Are they protesting that we're uncovering corruption? Are they protesting peace in the world? What are they protesting?

HURT: I think they're just mad. I think they're just really mad at the Trump locomotive that is going through.