JD Vance Receives Warm Welcome In Vermont

"Going downhill for vice-president JD Vance after yesterday's fiasco in the Oval Office," opined the Fox News talking head.

Source: Fox News

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Vermont Saturday to protest Vice President JD Vance's visit to a local ski resort, less than 24 hours after his explosive exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vance, who brought his family to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, was greeted by a half-mile gauntlet of protesters holding pro-Ukraine signs Saturday. There appeared to be hundreds in the crowd.

The protesters carried signs calling Vance "Nazi scum," accusing him of being a "traitor" and telling him to "go ski in Russia."

Other signs said "Trump serves Putin," "Theocracy is not freedom" and "Stand with Ukraine."