Weirdo JD Vance Even Acts Weird When Alone In A Swimming Pool

The typically pro-Trump site TMZ posted a pic of weird vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance alone in a swimming pool with the Secret Service nearby with his shirt still on.

Sure, he could have skin cancer or other related issues that would need him to avoid direct sunlight. Still, we don't know what's going on with Vance alone in the fancy pants hotel swimming pool in his no-nude attire. But throw in his draconian outlook on women who don't have children - he thinks we "don't really have a direct stake" in the country - and the fact that when he orders a donut, it leaves people wondering if he's human, and the fact that he described Trump as an "idiot," and Hitleresque before jumping in as his VP pick, the guy is flat-out weird.

Xitter users piled in:

Weirdo, JD Vance surrounded by Secret Service with the pool to himself goes swimming with his shirt on. pic.twitter.com/8DJCI6EN2P — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) September 8, 2024

Ok why is this a hole all alone in the water in a shirt? Wrong answers. Right answers. IDK it's all wrong no matter what. https://t.co/8DfUqwfryC — Dirk Schwenk (Esq) 🎵 (@DirkSchwenk) September 9, 2024

JD Vance didn't take his shirt off swimming because he didn't want anyone to see his nipple rings — LowBudgetMuthafucka (@LowBudgetMofo) September 8, 2024

jd vance: i'm not weird why do people think i'm weird.

also jd vance: https://t.co/gqqDB8gzz7 — HONEY NUT CHOURIOS (82-61) (0-1) (@jeremywick) September 8, 2024

I mean, we ALL knew that JD Vance was a wear-his-shirt-in-the-pool guy, even before we knew it, like some Jungian imagery in our collective unconscious, right? pic.twitter.com/PVkLY1j7HK — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 8, 2024

Stop mocking JD Vance for swimming in a shirt because if you have a swastika tattoo and a 'trump's bitch' tramp stamp you'd want to keep it hidden too.... — Covie (@covie_93) September 9, 2024

WEIRD: J.D. Vance, surrounded by Secret Service with the pool to himself, goes swimming with his shirt on at the luxury La Jolla Hotel. pic.twitter.com/dYcjfAzvqX — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) September 8, 2024

While trying to convince an audience that he and Vance are "not weird," the felon said "weird" 22 times in 36 seconds. That, too, is weird.