'Sleazebags': The Whiny Titty Baby's Diaper Is On Overload

One of Dan Alexander's articles on Trump for Forbes has really gotten under Donald's skin, so much that he posted a hateful rant on Truth Social, calling the journalist "untalented" with "evil intentions."

Alexander calculated that Trump's various crypto ventures have generated about $1 billion in income, significantly increasing his net worth to an estimated $5.6 billion. In a separate piece, Alexander writes that Barron Trump could possibly have earned nearly $40 million through his father's crypto venture.

In another article, Alexander writes, "Donald Trump spent so many years lying about the square footage of his properties that his own company did not even seem sure of their true size."

You get the picture, and Donald is mad.

"Not that it really matters, but a terribly untalented writer for badly failing Forbes Magazine, Dan Alexander, who probably can’t get a meaningful job in the business, has written so inaccurately about me that it is ridiculous," he insisted. "Many others also, the media is mostly Fake News, but Forbes doesn’t even try to get things right."

"I haven’t spoken to these SleazeBags in years, they don’t want the facts, and they’re so inaccurate (purposely!) about everything," the 79-year-old baby wrote. "I would have thought Forbes would be DEAD by now, but it continues to hang around like a bad disease."

"Isn’t it owned by a hostile nation?" he added. "Anyway, that’s what happens when you have bad reporters with evil intentions. Eventually the publication dies. I’ve happily seen it over, and over, again!"

Of course, MAGA is now attacking Alexander on the Bad App, calling him a "beta male," a "sleazebag," a "total loser," and one red hat asks if Alexander is "a pedo."

RIP your mentions, Dan.