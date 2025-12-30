Ohio Republican Assures Us That The Economy Will Be Better 'By Easter'

Ohio GOP Rep. Michael Rulli appeared on Fox's 'Mornings with Maria' show to paint a rosy picture of the economy, even though a significant portion of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck while dealing with rising grocery store prices, unaffordable housing, and the upcoming health care insurance premiums that are set to skyrocket for millions.

When it was pointed out that 2/3rds of Americans say that things are getting worse, Rulli responded with lies and another empty promise.

"Look, the big, beautiful bill is now law, and that is going to translate into 2026 for you," he said. "There's only one path, Cheryl, and that's gonna be in the pocketbook.

"I think the first and second quarter of 26 is going to show a lot," he continued. "Remember, all those tax cuts have not been implemented yet in the great big, beautiful bill."

Fact check: The Big Hideous Bill Act that slashes taxes for the wealthiest Americans and corporations, deeply cuts funding for key public programs, and balloons the national deficit.

"Interest rates were just cut," he said. "I just had a meeting with my brothers yesterday. All the prices in our grocery stores are dropping like a rock. Eggs are going all the way down the 99 cents."

Fact check: This is from my nearby grocery store, Harris Teeter:

'We see the beef market is dropping," he continued. "We see sugar is dropping. We see all aspects of the grocery store. Prices are falling."

"Gas prices in Trumbull County are at $2 a gallon," he falsely said.



Fact-checking the liar again: Ohio's average price for gas is about $2.70-$2.80.

"Once all this starts to happen in those tax breaks happen, and I think we're gonna really see an economy hopefully by Easter that is roaring," he added. "And if you want to win this midterm and you want to keep the gavel, the answer 1000% is going to be in the pocketbook."

He changed the goalpost from "two weeks" to Easter. Well, most Americans can't wait until Easter to survive, you git. Fuck all the way off with your bullshit. We can see what groceries cost. Add on health care and housing costs, and we're fucked.