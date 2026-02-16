'Got To Be Investigated': MAGA Host Rips Pam Bondi For Ignoring Epstein 'Satanism'

Pro-MAGA host Gina Loudon lashed out at Attorney General Pam Bondi for refusing to investigate "Satanism" within the files on the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

"Attorney General Pam Bondi says every document required under the Epstein Files Transparency Act has now been released, all of it, including a massive list of more than 300 high-profile names," Loudon announced Monday on Real America's Voice. "The DOJ insists nothing was withheld to protect any political figures' reputations, and that any redactions were strictly to shield victims or active investigations."

"Are there ongoing investigations?" she asked. "Because I'd like to know who's being investigated."

"No," co-host David Brody replied.

"Well, then, why redactions based on investigations if there are no investigations?" Loudon wondered. "I also don't want people focusing on the names of the innocent that are in this file as if that negates the names of the guilty that are in this file, because there is a sex slave ring that has exploited."

"I've never seen anything like it. I didn't know that was in the Epstein files. Call me naive. I didn't realize it."

According to Loudon, the documents released by the Justice Department "substantiated very much of the so-called conspiracies from the whole last decade."

"But here's the thing," she continued. "We can say this is past tense. We can say that nobody should be punished as innocent. We all agree on that. But there's a lot of sex slavery still happening. There's Satanism happening in our country right now that is an outgrowth of what happened in these files."

"And this has got to be stopped," Loudon added. "It has got to be investigated. It has got to be punished to the full letter of the law. This sex slavery and human trafficking will only continue and proliferate."