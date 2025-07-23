All The Epstein Updates You Want In One Place

Three huge Epstein related stories broke within minutes this afternoon, so I am going to give you a short recap of each one (with a link to a longer story) so you can be up on all the latest Trump/Epstein stories.

First: Florida Judge denies Justice Dept. request to release Epstein transcripts. The Washington Post is reporting that Judge Robin Rosenberg wrote a 12-page opinion explaining that Grand Jury proceedings are to remain secret, saying: “The court’s hands are tied.”

Second: The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell. FOX News (shocker, I know) is reporting that James Comer has officially subpoenaed Maxwell for a deposition. The deposition is scheduled for Aug. 11th. Will she tell the truth or lie in exchange for a secret pardon?

Third: The Wall Street Journal is out with ANOTHER Trump/Epstein piece. The DOJ reportedly told Trump IN MAY that his name is among others in the Epstein files. So his statement 8 days ago about not being in them is a FLAT OUT LIE. The Independent is reporting that AG Bondi told Trump back in May that he was one of many high-profile figures who were named in the Epstein files. The WSJ reports that Trump was told by the DOJ that they will not be releasing any more Epstein related documents.

All good things come in 3's.