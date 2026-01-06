Jimmy Kimmel Takes Cognitive Test That Trump Claims He 'Aced'

Trump is going to want to shut Kimmel down again.
By Conover KennardJanuary 6, 2026

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel reviewed Donald Trump's last two weeks, in which he spoke of Melania's underpants, hosted the lowest-rated Kennedy Center Honors telecast ever, and posted on Truth Social a whopping 556 times.

Kimmel said, "Over the last two weeks, since we left for break, Trump posted on Truth Social 556 times. Behold, the ramblings of a madman. That is real."

Kimmel noted that Trump had Vanilla Ice perform at his Mar-A-Lago New Year's Eve party, captured Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, lied about warning about Osama bin Laden in his book, and mocked Trump for claiming once again that he "aced" his cognitive test.

So, Kimmel took the cognitive test.

“In the interest of fairness, and also to get a sense of what he keeps babbling about, we got in touch with a doctor who gives this test regularly, these cognitive exams,” Kimmel said. “And I asked her to administer one to me.”

“This is the official exam administered by a medical professional," he continued. "I did not see the questions ahead of time. And I’m willing to release the full unedited version if necessary.”

“With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is,” Kimmel said, “and how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s."

Kimmel identified the animals in the drawing.

“I just saw Zootopia, so I know all the answers," Kimmel remarked.

Kimmel was then told that he got a “perfect score.”

Kimmel replied, “So I can be president.”

Well, for sure, Kimmel would make a better president, though the bar is low.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon