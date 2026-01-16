Trump Claims Victory For Something That Hasn't Happened

He's having a normal one.
Trump Claims Victory For Something That Hasn't Happened
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJanuary 16, 2026

Donald J. Trump took a victory lap on Truth Social, claiming that a "highly respected judge declined to block" ICE operations in Minnesota. However, that's not what happened.

"A highly respected judge declined to block I.C.E. operations in the very politically corrupt State of Minnesota," he wrote. " I.C.E. will therefore be allowed to continue its highly successful operation of removing some of the most violent and vicious criminals anywhere in the World, many of them murderers, from the State."

"The great patriots of Law Enforcement will continue to make our Country safe," he added. "RECORD LOW CRIME NUMBERS!!!"

As Politico's Kyle Cheney noted on the Bad App, Judge Kate Menendez, a Biden appointee, will not rule on whether to block ICE's aggressive operations until tomorrow.

Nothing in Trump's post is accurate, but at least he's consistent. Who is feeding Trump this false information, or did it come from that hamster wheel that operates his brain?

