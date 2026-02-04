Measles Broke Out At TX Detention Center Holding Liam Ramos

I’m not normally a conspiracy theorist but this story has deep overtones of Nazi concentration camps.

According to The Texas Tribune, two measles cases were “first confirmed” on Saturday at the country’s only immigrant family detention center, 70 miles southwest of San Antonio.

That means the two cases of the most contagious viral disease existed before five-year-old Liam Ramos and his father were released on Saturday and subsequently returned to Minnesota.

It is not clear whether the measles outbreak has infected children or adults, The New York Times reported. But it probably doesn’t matter. Lawyers and advocates have previously described unsafe conditions there, The Tribune noted, “including poor drinking water, food, and hygiene conditions and being forced to sleep with the lights on 24 hours a day.” Just the right conditions for the spread of disease, in other words.

“Spokespeople for DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversees the Dilley facility, did not respond to questions about if or how an investigation would be conducted,” The Tribune said. Neha Desai, a lawyer for the National Center for Youth Law, which represents children in immigration custody, spoke to the Tribune about the substandard medical care at the detentions center. “Some children have come in sick and have gotten worse while detained … Others have come in relatively healthy and become seriously ill while detained,” she said.

This is the perfect marriage of two of the most hideous policies of the Trump administration. Co-President Stephen Miller’s schemes for ethnic cleansing and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s strategies for making preventable infectious diseases great again.