U.S. Dictator Announces Plans For Immigrant Concentration Camp At Guantánamo

During the signing ceremony for the very racist (shame on Democrats for voting for it) Laken Riley Act, Dictator Trump announced he was going to send migrants to Guantánamo Bay, where they will hopefully be detained forever while out of sight and mind of Americans.

That's what they did to Jews in Germany, too. Sent them to concentration camps, but when there were too many of them they just made those camps death camps. Oh, I'm sure some will shudder at the comparison but if one doesn't learn from history, one is doomed to repeat it. Hitler started out by claiming to arrest criminals and send them to camps, but then the mission expanded, and well...the rest really is history.

Here's what Yambo (thanks, Susie Madrak for that perfect name) said:

Today I'm also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000 person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay. Most people don't even know about it. We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad we don't even trust the countries to hold them because we don't want them coming back, so we're going to send them out to Guantanamo.

To Fox News, this is a "creative" solution to a bad situation, as though they've never heard of such a thing before. Note to Fox News: History books are handy references for situations such as this.

"Creative, innovative. Donald Trump is thinking of new solutions" -- Fox News host Will Cain on Trump's Guantanamo concentration camp for migrants pic.twitter.com/isz5unxEVj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2025

Keep in mind that in the ICE roundups they sent Dr. Phil out to record for posterity as well as others around the country, over half of those they rounded up had no criminal record. None. Zero. Zip. Nada. So if you believe he's just going to send the bad criminals to Guantánamo, I have a bridge to Mar-a-Lago to sell you.