Trump Unveils Plans For Tent Cities That Sound A Lot Like Concentration Camps

Donald Trump is a pathetic, scared, hateful and desperate man. You can see it in his frantic, lie-filled MAGA rallies over the last 2 weeks. His frantic statements to reporters have been even more illustrative of his panic.

On Thursday he held a press conference regarding his immigration plans. If he actually implements them, they involve sending 15,000 troops to our border to meet a caravan that is 1,000 miles (and 5 weeks) away from the border. He is tweeting despicable things (which Fox promotes) about a caravan being filled with disease-infested gang members (and some Muslims) who want to come to the border to slaughter Americans. Anything to rile up that base.

Here is what he said:

TRUMP: Anybody throwing stones, rocks, like they did to Mexico and the Mexican military and police where they badly hurt police and soldiers of Mexico, we will consider that a firearm because there's not much difference. When you get hit in the face with a rock, which, as you know, it was very violent a few days ago, very, very violent, that break-in. It was a break-in into a country. They broke into Mexico, and -- and you look at what's happening in Guatemala, just to mention Guatemala along with El Salvador and Honduras, it's disgraceful that those countries aren't able to stop this, because they should be able to stop it before it starts and the United States pays them a fortune and we're looking at not doing that anymore because why should we be doing that when they do nothing for us? REPORTER: How is this plan going to be legal considering current law? TRUMP: This is totally legal. No, we're stopping people at the border. This is an invasion (Editor: IT'S NOT), and nobody is even questioning that. (THEY ARE) REPORTER: In terms of your plans to change asylum, are you going to do this via executive order? TRUMP: You don't have to release. You can hold. The problem is to hold people you need massive facilities. The most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. In other countries, they say, "sorry, you can't come in." With us we take their name and their phone number and take their everything and say good only because we don't have the facilities to hold people, but we're building the facilities now. We're building massive numbers of tents, and we will hold them in tents.

↓ Story continues below ↓ REPORTER: You don't have to release them. They release them only because they didn't have the facilities to hold them

He went on to say that he is putting up "massive cities of tents", "thousands of tents" to hold a concentration of illegal immigrants. He said the overall number these tent (concentration) camps could hold would be 10, 12 or 20 million people.

So let's summarize: Donald Trump wants to hold a certain population united by a specific race or nationality in camps even though they have not committed a crime. This is ethnic cleansing at it's most base level. This is what Hitler did to the Jews.

Can we call Donald Trump a Nazi now? I feel like we can.