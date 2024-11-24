Guess Where Trump Finally Placed A Black Person In His Cabinet

Breaking news! Donald Trump has finally named a Black person to his cabinet. No, it was not Byron Daniels. He remains iced out. No, it was not Mark Robinson, the self proclaimed "Black Nazi" (or whatever he called himself). Nope, also not Candace Owens.

But, he did make a BLACK JOB for former NFL star, Scott Turner. What will he be doing? Running the hood. I mean HUD. As in Housing and Urban Development. I actually think Trump believes a Black person has to do this job because it is URBAN. I mean, it is right in the name? At least, that is what I think Trump's syphilis riddled brain believes.

So who is Scott Turner, for those not familiar with him. He spent 9 years in the NFL as a defensive back, playing for a variety of teams, including the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos. He had previously played in college at the University of Illinois.

After college, he unsuccessfully ran for a California Senate seat in 2006. He moved to Texas and was elected to the State House, where he served from 2013 to 2017.

Turner will follow another famous Black man who worked the Black Job of running HUD in Trump's first administration: Doctor Ben Carson. Although not in the administration, Carson did author an entire section on how to mess up HUD in the Project 2025 handbook, so it is almost a certainty that Turner will adopt that plan going forward, to the grave detriment of all Americans who rely on various programs to secure and maintain housing.

Carson's disgusting plan includes banning undocumented immigrants from living in federal housing and repealing parts of the Fair Housing Act - which is focused on ensuring that all applicants are able to secure housing without bias linked to race, gender, sexual identity of status, among other things.

Turner actually worked in Trump's first administration, although it was not a hugely public role. He led the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.

He will still need to go through Senate confirmation, but thus far, he seems one of the least problematic nominees in terms of Putin or Nazi-adjacent views, history of sexual assault or multiple divorces and mistresses. This guy is practically guaranteed to sail through confirmation!

One Black Job filled!