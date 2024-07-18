Where Is Trump's Medical Briefing?

As the media coalesces around Biden's age and health status, the 78-year-old Trump, who sustained an injury during an assassination attempt on Saturday, has given no word on his physical and mental status, and the Beltway media hasn't even bothered to inquire about it.

It's absurd and another abdication of journalistic standards by the press when it comes to Republicans.

Donald Trump is set to give his Republican National Convention speech tonight so why hasn't his campaign sent out a medical report on his condition?

Shouldn't the American public know? How is his mental makeup?

Since Trump only hurt his ear, he's been able to have a presence at the convention, and you can bet that however he performs or what he says tonight, it will be hailed by the MSM.

You would think that the media would demand that a 78 y/o candidate who suffered a gunshot injury and falls asleep in public offer a medical briefing but I guess the Supreme Court gave him immunity for that too. Astonishing, especially considering the 24/7 Biden deathwatch https://t.co/Oqu97gDTTr — digby (@digby56) July 17, 2024

"For 2 weeks media talked about Biden's health non-stop after a bad debate. Are we ever going to get a medical report on Trump, since the GOP claims he was 'shot in the face'?"https://t.co/LURAWF2Izm — Sko Hayes (@skohayes) July 17, 2024

It’s an understatement to say that it’s bizarre that a presidential candidate has sustained an injury from an attempted assassination and no medical report is issued to describe his evaluation and the extent of his injury. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) July 18, 2024

It’s because there is no injury. It’s barely a scratch & if a report was released it would diminish ‘The I’m A Hero’ speech DJT will make tonight. One could easily assume the shooter was shooting around DJT & not attempting to kill him. He was a WHITE MALE REPUBLICAN after all. — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) July 18, 2024

If that AR-15 bullet hit his ear, he would have no ear. They probably know it was a glass cut and that diagnosis doesn't play into their pity party plans. — Jill 🫱🏻✋🏻 #DemCastMI (@WhitchMI) July 18, 2024