Trump Can't Stop Talking About Assassination Attempt At RNC

Oh, you knew this was coming.
By Conover KennardJuly 19, 2024

It was the fourth night of what felt like the eleventy bazillionth night of the Republican National Convention Shitfest in which they trotted out their best and brightest, like Kid Rock, and Hulk Hogan, the latter of which dressed in drag to do a terrible rendition of ‘Born This Way’ by the queen of all things, Lady Gaga. I’m sure he didn’t have an ulterior motive in mind, like a pardon for his (alleged!) scammy crimes. And yet, Hulk raged against criminals and whatnot. Projection was a theme at the RNC.

Eric Trump was not well received by the audience, and that’s probably because he’s Eric Trump.

And then, Trump finally arrived with his nice-time totally not dysfunctional family members, and even his wifebot Melania showed up, too. Such a loving family! I’m sure they did not do another prenup before the Convention. But they walked in separately, just like they have separate bedrooms. You can feel the love.

Lumpy, of course, launched a dialogue about the assassination attempt, saying that” the bullet "hit me really, really hard,” falsely adding that "tens of thousands" of people were at the rally. Trump said the “crowd thought I was dead."

The felon said, "Actually, most did, that I was dead. They knew it was a shot to the head."

Thank you for the breaking news, Mr. Man.

Trump needs to release a medical report -- and not one done by Texas Rep. Drunky McDrunkface.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon