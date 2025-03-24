Why Is This Painting Not Handsome And Charming, Like Him?

"Many people" are complaining about Trump's official portrait in the Colorado state house, according to the man-baby himself. He blames Gov. Jared Polis! Via the Daily Beast:

The portrait was done by Sarah Boardman, a Colorado Springs artist who also produced the painting of former President Barack Obama that sits next to Trump’s, according to Colorado Politics. “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves,” Trump said. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one.” Trump said “many people” from Colorado had called and written to complain about the portrait, which he urged Governor Jared Polis to take down: “Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

Let's face it, Yam Man: Barack Obama is a lot younger and more handsome than you. The artist only painted what she saw!

But Polis wasn’t behind the painting, which was commissioned in 2018, before he took office, after a prankster placed a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a spot where an image of Trump should have been, but wasn’t. There was no image of Trump at the time because no money had been raised to commission it. When that story went viral, Kevin Grantham ― a Republican who was president of the Colorado Senate at the time ― raised more than $10,000 via crowdfunding for the portrait. At the unveiling in 2019, the artist said her image was meant to stand the test of time. “In five, 10, 15, 20 years, he will be another president on the wall who is only historical background and he needs to look neutral,” Boardman said, according to Colorado Public Radio.

