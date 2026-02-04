Tom Homan Calls MN Operation A Success Since Only Two Civilians Were Murdered

In a press conference earlier today, Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan claimed the Minnesota operation spearheaded by President Stephen Miller was a success, never mentioning the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

How many civilians would have to be killed by ICE agents for Homan to claim their assault on Minneapolis didn't work out the way they had planned?

Homan paints himself as an evangelical savior to the DHS-led operation that has been a disaster. Still, he's as charismatic and believable as a punctured hot-air balloon claiming it's not losing air.

Q: Do you think this operation was a success here in Minnesota? HOMAN: Yeah, I think we did. I just listed a bunch of people we took off, you know, took off the streets of the Twin Cities, so I think it's very effective as far as public safety goes. Was it a perfect operation? No. No, and I told you we created one unifying chain of command, make sure everybody's on the same page, make sure we're de-conflicting targets, and making sure we follow the rules. Now I'm not saying anybody, you know, I don't think anybody purposely didn't do something they should have done. I'm saying that I brought a different set of eyes on this. I've done this for a long time.

There was never any need for thousands of agents flooding the streets of Minneapolis. The DHS could have taken an approach they had done before Trump took office, but Von Shitzhispants wanted to punish Gov. Walz while flogging the Somalis migrants to fulfill their racism.