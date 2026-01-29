Dear Tom Homan, 'Rhetoric' Did Not Kill Alex Pretti, ICE Agents Did

During today's press conference, Border Czar Tom Homan blamed the murder of Alex Pretti by ICE agents on political rhetoric against the masked secret police during his press conference and not on those culpable for his death: Agents working for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Homan is not a calming influence, and Minnesotans will treat him like everyone else Trump has sent who is responsible for this horrific act. With anger and disdain for the chaos, fear, and violence they have brought to their cities.

Trying to appear to be a soothsayer, you'd think it was an ICE agent who was assaulted, thrown to the ground by an angry mob, punched, kicked, and then shot ten times, who Gov. Walz riled up.

HOMAN: Again, with the agreements we've achieved and following through these agreements, with the rhetoric dropping down, that allows us to pull more agents out once we feel the environment is safer. I begged for the last two months on TV for the rhetoric to stop. I said in March if the rhetoric didn't stop, there was going to be bloodshed and there has been. I wish I wasn't right. I don't want to see anybody die. Not officers, not members of the community, and not the targets of our operations. For the people out there who don't like what ICE is doing, if you want certain laws reformed, then take it up with Congress. Again, ICE is making this up. They're enforcing laws enacted by Congress and signed by the President.

In essence, Homan is saying that by protesting ICE's often illegal and immoral actions, this forced ICE to commit murder.

Read the US Constitution, Tom. Ever hear of the First Amendment?

Blue states have been begging for Trump to stop assaulting their states and cities with a Gestapo-like force. Stop sending the National Guard to attack US citizens against the wishes of said governors. Stop ignoring court orders. Stop arresting US citizens in their quest to meet Stephen Miller's quotas.

These are the issues causing violence and death, not protesting.

Listening to Tom Homan talk and blame 'rhetoric' for Good and Pretti's murders is like claiming Trump never lies.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has only blamed the state of Minnesota and their leadership instead of ICE agents for Pretti's murder.

Stephen Miller described Alex Pretti as an assassin after DHS Sec.Kristi Noem kicked things off by claiming he was a violent radical looking to kill law enforcement.

Trump is using ICE to attack his political rivals by sending them into blue states, punishing Democratic leaders, and raiding migrant communities in the workforce to meet his racist agenda.

Local officials who are upset by these actions are as American as it gets.