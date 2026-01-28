ICE Barbie Throws Stephen Miller And Trump Under The Bus

Axios is reporting that sources said DHS Sec. Kristi Noem is tired of being "hung out to dry" and said, "Everything I've done, I've done at the direction of the president and Stephen."

Wow. Buckle up.

Noem has been getting pilloried from all sides of the political aisle for defending ICE agents, apparently without watching any of the multitude of videos that were readily available and stated unequivocally Alex Pretti acted violently, with the intent of killing law enforcement and wanted to harm federal agents.

Stephen Miller said Pretti was an assassin who tried to murder federal agents. .

Border Patrol lunatic Gregory Bovino echoed much the same on his television appearances and was quickly made the scapegoat by Donald Trump.

Why would a DHS Secretary rely on second and third hand information before going to the press to make wildly inacurate and harmful statements.

If Sec. Noem had any respect for her job she would have checked and verified the events beforehand. She has an entire staff at her disposal.

In the Trump administration her only job is to do what he demands and go on TV to level accusations against Democrats and protestors.

This is another example of how unqualified the entire Trump administration is. Their primary purpose is to bully, lie, berate and cause chaos to achieve their unconstitutional and racist intents.

In any credible administration, when a shooting or a tragic incident takes place among federal agents, those in charge refuse to make direct comments to the press and ask to wait for an investigation to be done before they make any rational statements

With this administration, highly incendiary lies, conspiracies and jingoistic nonsense are screamed to the media to attack their political rivals.

Noem spoke with Trump for two hours.

Grandpa with the bruised hands is not going to be happy.