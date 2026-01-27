Two-Thirds Of House Dems Are Calling For Noem’s Impeachment - UPDATED

On Monday afternoon, NOTUS reported that in the wake of the second DHS murder of an American citizen, 142 House Democrats, including several from swing districts, have signed a resolution calling for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to be impeached. That represents two-thirds of House Democrats.

Earlier, Rep. Robert Garcia told MS Now viewers that Noem should be impeached. Garcia is the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, so his words carry weight.

“This agency has gone completely rogue. ICE needs to abolished, it cannot be reformed,” Garcia began. “And Kristi Noem must be impeached.”

Garcia went on to call for the Senate to refuse to fund ICE this week, whether or not that means shutting down the government, unless demands are met. He even took a jab at Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s past caves over funding.

“This is an opportunity where Leader Schumer and others have some leverage to ensure that these agents are unmasked, to ensure that these investigations are independent, to ensure that we're pulling these troops and these forces out of places like Minneapolis and other locations across the country,” Garcia continued. “So, we have to actually make demands and stick by them while we have some leverage here.”

Garcia said that a government shutdown “should absolutely be on the table. if we can use it as a way to ensure that we stop killing American citizens on our streets across this country… We have to use every single lever that we have to ensure that this stops.”

“Democrats have to be forceful in this moment. We have to move forward and impeach Kristi Noem. We have to move forward and demand that Donald Trump do the right thing in this moment. And Leader Schumer and Senate Democrats have the opportunity to actually get some reforms in this moment.”

Sen. Ruben Gallego echoed the call for Noem’s impeachment on the same MS Now show.

Gallego: I think it's ridiculous that Kristi Noem just went out right away and basically called this poor victim, a violent terrorist. That right there is impeachable. She lied about a citizen to justify his murder. The president should ask for her resignation. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-01-26T20:34:04.250Z

UPDATE: Now 146.

146 House Democrats back the articles of impeachment I introduced against Secretary Noem.



Secretary Noem has blood on her hands. Under her leadership, Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good were murdered.



Impeach Noem. Get ICE out of our cities.https://t.co/Ru6ZSqlbBy — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 27, 2026

UPDATE: Hakeem Jeffries just put this out on the socials

Donald Trump must fire Kristi Noem immediately. Or Democrats will initiate impeachment proceedings against her in the House. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) 2026-01-27T18:04:16.287Z

UPDATE: Here's a list of the Dems backing impeachment