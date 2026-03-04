NATO Shoots Down Iranian Missile Headed To Turkey's Airspace

This could have turned into a serious escalation. Iran fired a ballistic missile fired headed toward Turkey that was shot down by NATO air and missile defenses in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s defense ministry said this morning.

Iran has launched missiles and drones at neighboring countries that host U.S. military facilities and personnel in retaliation for the bombing of Tehran. While Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base hosts a United States Air Force contingent, Turkey has been firm that it would not allow its airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.

An attack on Turkey, a NATO member sharing a 300-mile border with Iran, would mark a major escalation and could activate NATO’s mutual defense clause, potentially drawing the 32 member states into the war.

🇮🇷⚡️🇹🇷 Iran launched a missile strike near Qamishli Airport, on the Syria–Turkey border in Syria. — OSINTRadar (@osintradar.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T11:19:41.846Z

NATO air and missile defense assets in the Eastern Mediterranean intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile that was detected heading toward Turkish airspace after being fired from Iran and crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace. - Turkey MND www.turkiyetoday.com/region/t... — Steve Herman (@newsguy.bsky.social) 2026-03-04T12:17:11.255Z