Trump Says Allies Should Shoot Down Russians In NATO Airspace

Yambo said for the first time that Ukraine could win back all of its territory and encouraged allies to shoot down Russian aircraft if they entered NATO airspace, an extraordinary shift that raised pressure on Putin as world leaders gathered Tuesday at the United Nations.

After a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.N., Trump published on Truth Social a post saying Moscow’s conduct of the war was "aimless." Via the Wall St. Journal:

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” he said. “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’” [...] His latest remarks included a commitment to continue to provide weapons to Europe’s NATO members, which are then sent to Ukraine for its forces to use against Russia. “We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!” he said.

Let's see if Trump actually puts American NATO troops on the line if Putin expands bombing to other European nations. I doubt it. He changes his mind every five minutes on anything to do with Russia.

⚡️BREAKING: Zelensky, Trump meet in New York amid surging Russia-NATO tensions. The meeting, their fourth since Trump returned to office in January, comes as tensions between NATO and Moscow flare up over Russian aerial incursions into allied countries. — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 2025-09-23T17:46:33.737Z

REPORTER: Do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace? TRUMP: Yes I do — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-23T17:37:46.977Z