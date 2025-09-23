Poland To Russia: Don't Whine If We Shoot You Down Over NATO Airspace

Rodoslaw Sikorski was speaking at an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council in New York.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 23, 2025

Looks like our NATO allies aren't waiting anymore for Trump to start acting like an ally. Russia shouldn't complain at the United Nations if its missiles or aircraft are shot down after entering NATO airspace, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned Moscow on Monday. Via Politico:

Sikorski was speaking at an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council in New York. The summit was convened after three Russian military jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes on Sept. 19 before being repelled by Italian F-35s representing NATO.

"I have only one request to the Russian government: If another missile or aircraft enters our space without permission, deliberately or by mistake, and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on NATO territory, please don't come here to whine about it," Sikorski said. "You have been warned."

The incursion into Estonia came after Russia sent drones into both Poland and Romania earlier this month, putting NATO on high alert across Europe.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Monday that Warsaw will shoot down enemy aircraft that enter Polish airspace.

“I want to be very clear. We will make a decision to shoot down flying objects without discussion when they violate our territory and fly over Poland. There is no room for debate here,” Tusk told a press conference.

Without America backing them up, it will be interesting to see what happens if they do.

