BREAKING: Trump Orders Expulsion Of 60 Russians From U.S.

Important news this morning, as Trump orders the expulsion of 60 Russians, including intelligence officers at the United Nations, according to the New York Times.

The order also closes the Russian consulate in Seattle.

As we're all aware, Trump has come under intense criticism for his hands-off attitude toward Russia and Putin.

White House officials told reporters the move was to support NATO allies and remove Russians actively working against the U.S.

As shown in the above video, Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the poison attack, bringing tensions between the two countries to a level not seen since the Cold War.