Trump May Pardon Men In Governor Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

Old Grandpa Whackjob has gone pardon crazy, letting the worst people avoid paying their debt to society, and he's still at it. Donald holds a grudge like no other, and so it comes as no surprise that he says he will look into potentially pardoning the men convicted in the failed 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democratic critic of his.

"Will you pardon the people who are accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer?" a reporter asked.

"I'm going to look at it," Trump said. "I will take a look at it. It's been brought to my attention."

"I did watch the trial," he continued. "It looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job."

"I'll be honest with you, it looked to me like some people said some stupid things," Captain Obvious said. "You know, they were drinking, and I think they said stupid things."

"But I'll take a look at that, and a lot of people are asking me that question from both sides, actually," he added. "A lot of people think they got railroaded. A lot of people think they got railroaded, and probably some people don't."

In 2022, during his CPAC speech, Trump said, “The sting that they did involving Gretchen Whitmer was fake, just like those who instigated January 6. It was a fake deal, fake. It was a fake deal.”

“Gretchen Whitmer was in less danger than the people sitting in this room right now, it seems to me,” he added.

The felonious crew was given due process and convicted by a jury of their peers.

On Thursday, Trump's pardon attorney, Ed Martin, a Jan. 6th insurrection defender, said, “On the pardon front, we can’t leave these guys behind. In my opinion, these are victims just like January 6. So we are processing that."

The felonious crew was given due process and convicted by a jury of their peers.

Martin told on himself here, though:

No MAGA left behind. — Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) May 26, 2025

Facts: