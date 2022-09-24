Tudor Dixon Jokes About Kidnapping Plot Against Gretchen Whitmer

"Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head ... For someone so worried about being kidnapped, [she] sure is good at taking business hostage."
By Ed ScarceSeptember 24, 2022

Some people just aren't very good at politics and their inexperience shows. Dixon secured the nomination with zero political experience and was a conservative commentator on something called America's Voice Live on Real America's Voice. Billionaire Betsy DeVos was a fan though and asked Trump to support Dixon, which he did, helping her win the Republican nomination.

She now trails Gretchen Whitmer by 16 pts, 55-39.

Source: Detroit News

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash.

Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses, arguing that some large companies have shifted jobs to other states that might have come or stayed in Michigan.

"The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you're ready to talk," Dixon said during a speech in Troy. "For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage and holding it for ransom."

With a sign on the lectern that said, "forging a family-friendly Michigan," Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, was speaking at an event in Troy organized by the super political action committee Michigan Families United, which has been supporting her campaign.

Dixon doubled-down later in the day, to a smattering of applause. When you have to explain "a joke"....

