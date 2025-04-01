Tuberville On Trump Tariffs: 'Slow Pain Before Gain'

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville makes it clear he's completely clueless when it comes to the economic impact of Trump's erratic on-again, off-again tariff threats which he may finally be following through on this week.

Tuberville made an appearance on Fox Business Network and was asked by host Larry Kudlow about Trump's promised tariff rollout this Wednesday, on what Trump is calling "liberation day," and Tuberville urged him to explain to the American public what the supposed benefits of the tariffs will be, before touting their plans to pass their massive tax cuts for the rich in the upcoming reconciliation bill.

KUDLOW: It sounds like Mr. Trump is going to give a Rose Garden speech to announce his tariffs, all right, Liberation Day on Wednesday. I think that's a hell of a good idea if that is correct. I mean, I don't think it should be something quick. I think you should lay it out.

Make it clear, as Wilbur Ross said, make it clear, make it simple so that Americans can understand we got a problem. The world trading system has been broken for decades. It's unfair. It treats us horribly, and we've got to do something about it.

It's going to be a big thing. You think he's going to give a speech. Would you recommend to him that he give a full speech?

TUBERVILLE: Yeah, Larry's got to communicate. The people in my state back in Alabama, they're asking me questions when I go out, coach, what about the tariffs? What, you know, are they gonna hurt us for the long run or short run?

President Trump needs to communicate to the American people of what he's doing, why he's doing it, and I want him to tell everybody, listen, we have built China, the American people on the backs of the American people, we have built Europe, we have built the Middle East. All the money, most of the money to come invest in all these, other countries and these continents have been built on the backs of the American people.

It's time for money to come back home to the American people so we can build our country the way we want to build it. It's time to start our own party, and not allow the rest of the country to, you know, just take money from the American people right and left as they've done for years and years and years.

KUDLOW: And I think the whole package, you've got to look at there's tax cuts, there's deregulation. There's the energy reform back to fossil fuels where applicable, and there's the new fair trading.

That's his package. I, you know, people like to cherry pick it. One day the stock market goes down, people start yelling about tariff tantrums.

You got to look at the whole package, and it's not going to be his economy until that whole package goes through.

TUBERVILLE: Exactly and I think that this is one thing that President Trump has got to sell, but it's also gonna work, but it's gonna be a slow pain first before we we get to gain.

We have to get jobs back in this country. We have to get manufacturing to come back. We can't control that as a Senate. The one thing that we can control as you said, we can control the tax cuts.

We have to get those done and we have to get it done this week and we'll let President Trump do the tariffs. We do the tax cuts, get the debt limit put in with this reconciliation, fund the border wall, fund all the immigration processes going on.

We have to get back to business up here. We've been dragging our feet.

But I think with, with the tariffs this week and also the budget reconciliation that we'll do for the tax cuts, I think it's all gonna come together hopefully one big beautiful bill, Larry, but we'll see.