World's Dumbest Senator Gives Trump An A-Plus For First 100 Days

Look who's doing damage control for Orange Julius as his poll numbers continue to sink like a rock.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville made an appearance on Larry Kudlow's show on Fox Business Network this Monday and was asked about what Kudlow called the "fake" "liberal" poll numbers on Trump, and how he thought Trump was doing.

Tuberville did his best to try to pretend Trump was left a "mess," rather than what actually happened, which is that Biden left Trump a booming economy. (One we predicted he was going to screw up, but no one predicted it would be this fast.)

KUDLOW: Senator Tuberville, thank you, sir, as always. So the liberal polls, they're all fake polls. The nightly news broadcasts are awful. They're all, you know, beaten up on Trump. How do you how do you rank his, 1st 100 days, Senator Tuberville? Nice easy question. 100 days. What do you think? TUBERVILLE: A-plus. What else can he do, Larry? They left it in a total mess. I was up here for 4 years with Joe Biden. They did not do one thing for the American people or for this country. They actually tried to destroy it and everything went down. Now President Trump has got, got foreign wars. He's got, deportations, you know, the border, the tax cuts, he's trying to save the economy.

What a total disaster, the Democrats created, and they're on the steps of the of the Capitol, you know, Kumbaya-ing and all this kind of stuff going on, and they make absolutely no sense of what's what's happened. And they don't know how, they don't have a clue how to fix anything, so they're just trying to create problems.

"Creating problems" for Trump and Republicans is about all they can do since these peckerwoods have control of all of our branches of government.

Kudlow was trying to blame Biden for the upcoming jobs report back in March. We'll see if he can keep trying to reassign blame to Biden when Trump empties out our store shelves in the coming weeks.

If they think Trump's poll numbers are bad now, just give it a couple more months.