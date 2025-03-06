Kudlow Desperate To Blame Biden For Upcoming Jobs Report

Trump, Musk and the DOGE crew have been hard at work creating as much chaos as possible and slashing and burning the federal government, but the liar Larry Kudlow and Trump's Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins Americans are trying to blame the bad news in the upcoming jobs report on Joe Biden.

We saw this routine from Newt Gingrich the other day where he blamed the upcoming Trump recession on Biden and Congress not getting their tax cuts passed quickly enough.

Now we've got this gaslighting where they're pretending what Trump has been doing has been a positive for the economy instead of him destroying the strong economy that he inherited.

LARRY KUDLOW: You know, Brooke, the other part of this, and I appreciate what you’re trying to do on the egg story. It’s a hard story. You inherited that story. USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS: That’s right. LARRY KUDLOW: Some very, very smart people are telling me that the jobs number that’s coming at the February jobs number that’s coming out Friday could be flat, even negative, Brookie! The GDP now tracker from the Atlanta Fed is showing, I mean, for the first quarter, a minus two and a half or -2.8%, and we’ve had lousy numbers on things like housing and business investment. My generic point here, with respect to affordability and the economy, is we’re going to have to suffer through some bad news! This has nothing to do with Trump. Trump’s programs not in yet! And I’ve got people on the left who are blaming Trump. How can you blame Trump when he wasn’t president when these seeds were planted? USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS: Well, you couldn’t be more right about that because we’ve only been here 30 plus days. You can’t turn an entire economy around in 30 days.

You can't "turn an entire economy around in 30 days," but as we're finding out, you sure as hell can destroy one in that amount of time.