Dumb AG Secretary Brags About Canceling Study On 'Transgender Mice'

Transgenic mice, not 'transgender mice', are mice whose DNA has been modified - genes have been added or removed - so that scientists can use them as models to study the impact of genes on health and disease. Still, Donald Trump claimed that the Biden administration was spending millions to "make mice transgender," and he was thoroughly mocked for it since that was easily debunked.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins praised dipshit billionaire Elon Musk for canceling the study of transgender mice, which never happened. And somehow, to Rollins, this helps farmers, who the Trump administration will now have to bail out again after screwing them over.

"We have canceled $6 billion in contracts thanks to our great friend Elon Musk and his Doge team," she insisted. "A lot of those were DEI, gender, studying transgender mice, you know, who knew, the racism, and pest management. We've canceled all of it."

"We're going through a major, major restructuring," she added. "USDA is one of the biggest agencies. "It's sort of a catch-all, and we're really, really downsizing and aligning around putting farmers first, which is really, really important."

She is either the biggest dumbfuck that ever dumbfucked or she's deceiving the lint-licking, fire-breathing MAGA base.

