Trump's Ag Sec Promotes Backyard Chickens To Combat High Egg Prices

These are just not serious people. Trump's "Chicken Lady" has received scathing reviews for her comments.

Source: Huffington Post

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins this weekend offered some unusual advice to Americans frustrated by rising egg prices: raise your own chickens.

“People are sort of looking around thinking, ‘Wow, well maybe I can get a chicken in my backyard,’ and it’s awesome,” Rollins told Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy. The agriculture secretary, who was sworn in last month to the position in President Donald Trump’s cabinet, added she has her own backyard chickens.

Rollins also referred to raising chickens at home in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week.

“We also want to make it easier for families to raise backyard chickens,” she wrote as she explained her five-part plan to reduce egg prices.