Trump's AgSec Insists, 'Golden Age Is Just Around The Corner'

Bless Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins' heart. It's not easy spewing lies to Americans while they struggle financially due to Trump's policies. Even MAGA is catching on, albeit a bit late in the game. Still, she persisted.

"Gas is down, lumber is down, eggs are down, Larry Kudlow, really everything is coming down," Rollins falsely told the host. "But we believe so sincerely, listen, we're not tone deaf."

"We know that America, or a lot of Americans at least, are like, well, we're still not feeling the relief," she continued. "The relief is coming. The structure is there."

"The one big beautiful bill, tax cuts go into effect, costs are coming down," she said. "It really is a golden age just right around the corner."

"And I am so excited and so grateful as the president now moves out across the country next year to talk about it as we continue the work here in Washington to make sure it happens," she added.

Shut your millionaire ass up, Brooke. None of that is true. Trump is bailing out farmers again with our tax dollars due to the tariffs he put in place. So, we're paying twice for Donald's tariffs - on goods, and on the $12 billion bailout to struggling farmers.

Republicans' big, hideous budget bill will raise health insurance costs and cut coverage by letting subsidies expire. Don't even get me started on the "Golden Age" they're touting, with crippling healthcare, rising prices, and a housing crisis.