Kudlow: Trump Wants To Re-Open Economy ASAP

Of course, death tolls don't matter if Trump's "terrific economy" isn't present in November.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Heather
"Don't forget, Brian, we had a roaring economy coming into 2020," said Larry Kudlow on Tuesday.

Voters are going to forget everything except Trump's failed Coronavirus response, Larry.

But Kudlow still tried to sugarcoat it with Fox and Friends.

Kudlow said that the private sector is “pretty smart," and that the Trump White House isn't going to use an "entirely governmental" response to the economic crisis.

Larry's working overtime to put lipstick on this pig.

LARRY KUDLOW: We are doing what we can to keep people going, to just get them through this period and so we can come back on the other side and America can return to business and prosperity and the blue-collar boom.

As this British tweeter points out, the conservative playbook is being destroyed day-by-day. All the Larry Kudlow appearances on Fox and Friends won't change that.

