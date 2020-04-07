Kudlow: Trump Wants To Re-Open Economy ASAP

"Don't forget, Brian, we had a roaring economy coming into 2020," said Larry Kudlow on Tuesday.
Voters are going to forget everything except Trump's failed Coronavirus response, Larry.
But Kudlow still tried to sugarcoat it with Fox and Friends.
Kudlow said that the private sector is “pretty smart," and that the Trump White House isn't going to use an "entirely governmental" response to the economic crisis.
Larry's working overtime to put lipstick on this pig.
As this British tweeter points out, the conservative playbook is being destroyed day-by-day. All the Larry Kudlow appearances on Fox and Friends won't change that.