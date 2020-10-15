Politics
Larry Kudlow Lied To Average Americans, But GOP Donors Were Warned About COVID In February

The New York Times reports that if you're a high-level GOP donor, you got an honest assessment of the COVID threat this past FEBRUARY.
By Frances Langum
33 weeks ago by Karoli Kuns
In case you don't remember, we've got video receipts above that in late February, Larry Kudlow said on CNBC that

"We've got this contained, not air tight, but pretty close to air tight"

about the Coronavirus.

Turns out he was telling RICH REPUBLICAN DONORS something completely different. New York Times today:

...Republican donors — got another taste of government uncertainty from Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council. Hours after he had boasted on CNBC that the virus was contained in the United States and “it’s pretty close to airtight,” Mr. Kudlow delivered a more ambiguous private message. He asserted that the virus was “contained in the U.S., to date, but now we just don’t know,” according to a document describing the sessions obtained by The New York Times.

...U.S. stocks were already spiraling because of a warning from a federal public health official that the virus was likely to spread, but traders spotted the immediate significance: The president’s aides appeared to be giving wealthy party donors an early warning of a potentially impactful contagion at a time when Mr. Trump was publicly insisting that the threat was nonexistent.

These mofos in the Trump White House had one stream of intel for their rich donors, and one stream of lies for the rest of us. They ALL have to GO.

