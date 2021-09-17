Larry Kudlow: Corporations Made Record Profits, But Can't Pay Taxes

Serial liar and economic masturbater Larry Kudlow was asked to comment on President Biden latest tax increase proposals on Fox News.

It didn't go well.

At the beginning of the interview, Kudlow was flabbergasted by any tax increases and angry that President Biden said many big corporations don't pay taxes.

"We are seeing record tax revenues from record profits, Okay?," Kudlow bemoaned.

Later in the interview when confronted by host Brett Baier about the many large corporations who didn't pay any corporate taxes, he reversed course.

"There are 55 of the largest companies in the country that pays zero corporate income tax," Baier began.

"That's his facts and let me tell you something -- " Kudlow interrupted.

Baier shot back, "There are some, you admit that?"

"There are some because we just came out of a pandemic where businesses were closed all across the country, Kudlow replied. "So Brett, they didn't make any money."

Only Larry Kudlow could on the one hand glorify Traitor Trump's tax cuts; claim record revenues are because of them, but then in the next breath tell you none of these companies can pay taxes because of the pandemic and lost revenue.

There's a reason why Larry Kudlow is considered one of the stupidest men on television. He puts it on display every time he opens his mouth.