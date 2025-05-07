Navy Loses 2nd Fighter Jet In Red Sea In A Week

The video above is from 2003 and shows a similar incident, probably, where the arrestor cable snapped because the arrestor cable engine had failed to operate.

Source: CNN

CNN — Another F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier has been lost in the Red Sea, the second jet lost from the carrier in just over a week, five people familiar with the matter told CNN.

It is not entirely clear what happened yet, as the investigation is ongoing, but two of the people said there was some kind of arrestment failure as the jet was trying to land on the carrier and the pilot and weapons systems officer had to eject. They were recovered by a rescue helicopter and are both alive, but they suffered minor injuries, one of the people said.

The jet crashed into the sea and has not been recovered, two of the people familiar with the incident said.