Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

John Oliver Walks Us Through How To Live In The Age Of Coronavirus

His regular studio had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
By Susie Madrak

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver last night offered more information, leadership, and encouragement than the man who's allegedly the leader of the free world. Via the Daily Beast:

“We are clearly in the midst of a rapidly escalating outbreak, and it’s very difficult to say exactly where things stand—especially because, despite Trump repeatedly claiming otherwise, tests for this virus are still not available in most places to those who need them, which means that we can’t properly track the virus, or know how quickly it’s spreading,” explained Oliver.

Indeed, the Trump administration delayed the production and distribution of novel coronavirus tests—even though, according to reports, the White House knew it was going to be a “major threat,” but Trump “did not push to do aggressive additional testing… partly because more testing might have led to more cases being discovered of coronavirus outbreak, and the president had made clear—the lower the numbers on coronavirus, the better for the president, the better for his potential re-election this fall.”

“That is not only catastrophic… it’s also deeply frustrating, especially when you see how quickly other countries, including South Korea, ramped up their testing capabilities,” said Oliver, continuing, “Nothing is fine here. The president’s response has sadly been characterized by disorganization and lies.”

The “all-time low,” according to Oliver, was Trump’s Rose Garden speech on the novel coronavirus, where he shouted out—and shook the hands of—a number of CEOs, despite the fact that he’d been exposed to the virus himself at Mar-a-Lago (though has allegedly tested negative for it since).

In 2018, Trump disbanded the National Security Council’s pandemic unit—the very unit that would have helped contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, Trump has said “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the virus’ rapid spread, and when he was asked by Yamiche Alcindor of PBS Newshour about that statement, he called it a “nasty question” before blaming other people in his administration for the move.

“Perfect,” replied Oliver. “That is a level of dodging responsibility that Trump has been perfecting ever since he was very much not in Vietnam.”

After giving Trump (and Fox News) the business, Oliver ended on an emotional note: “We’re gonna need to look out for one another… and not just in terms of containing the transmission of this virus, but also the economic impact that this is going to have for people who aren’t prepared to weather it.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.