John Oliver: Why You Shouldn't Buy Breast Milk To Protect Against COVID-19

John Oliver looks at all the strange things people believe about the coronavirus, and of course it's smart and funny and insightful, but my favorite part was this (or was it the part where he called Rush Limbaugh a "fat potato")?:

"If you're thinking how can people possibly believe like that, that's actually our story tonight -- the bad information flying around about this virus and the places that people are getting it from, because there are a lot of media bubbles out there and getting a glimpse outside of the one that you're in can be eye-opening.

"For example, if you're not a regular viewer of televangelist and humble private jet farmer Kenneth Copeland, you might not know that he took care of COVID-19 weeks ago, commenting, "You are destroyed forever and you'll never be back."

See how well that worked?