Trump’s $100,000 Watches Are Not Selling Well

Only about 15 have sold. Sad!
Trump’s $100,000 Watches Are Not Selling Well
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By NewsHound EllenNovember 24, 2024

Bloomberg described Trump’s $100,000 watches as a side hustle but I think it’s more likely Trump’s presidency is a side hustle.

Via Bloomberg:

Donald Trump is returning to the White House after one of the most remarkable political comebacks in US history. His side hustle as the frontman for a fledgling high-end watch brand, however, is less of a success so far.

The majority of the $100,000 wristwatches endorsed by and featuring the name of the US president-elect have yet to be sold. The Swiss maker of the Trump tourbillon watches has so far received orders for more than 10% of the 147 solid gold and diamond encrusted timepieces for sale on the gettrumpwatches.com website, according to David Gouten, an industry veteran hired by watchmaker Montrichard to oversee the venture.

“We are working on a new website and things like that to help promote and push it more,” Gouten said in an interview in Switzerland.

I’m sure those 15 or so lickspittles who shelled out for the watch were ones who wanted favors and/or appointments from their fave p***y grabber. According to the article, you have to send a passport before being allowed to buy the watch because “They don’t want the products to be used as a political weapon — so, no terrorist-state clients.” The article says nothing about the product being used to curry favor, though!

The article goes on to note that “Trump has, for decades, licensed his brand for products bearing his name. There have been Trump steaks, water, real estate seminars, guitars, Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency ventures.”

More importantly Trump also used the presidency as a cash cow that ripped off American taxpayers.

He’s probably already plotting his next grift.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon