Trump’s $100,000 Watches Are Not Selling Well

Bloomberg described Trump’s $100,000 watches as a side hustle but I think it’s more likely Trump’s presidency is a side hustle.

Via Bloomberg:

Donald Trump is returning to the White House after one of the most remarkable political comebacks in US history. His side hustle as the frontman for a fledgling high-end watch brand, however, is less of a success so far. The majority of the $100,000 wristwatches endorsed by and featuring the name of the US president-elect have yet to be sold. The Swiss maker of the Trump tourbillon watches has so far received orders for more than 10% of the 147 solid gold and diamond encrusted timepieces for sale on the gettrumpwatches.com website, according to David Gouten, an industry veteran hired by watchmaker Montrichard to oversee the venture. “We are working on a new website and things like that to help promote and push it more,” Gouten said in an interview in Switzerland.

I’m sure those 15 or so lickspittles who shelled out for the watch were ones who wanted favors and/or appointments from their fave p***y grabber. According to the article, you have to send a passport before being allowed to buy the watch because “They don’t want the products to be used as a political weapon — so, no terrorist-state clients.” The article says nothing about the product being used to curry favor, though!

The article goes on to note that “Trump has, for decades, licensed his brand for products bearing his name. There have been Trump steaks, water, real estate seminars, guitars, Bibles, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrency ventures.”

More importantly Trump also used the presidency as a cash cow that ripped off American taxpayers.

He’s probably already plotting his next grift.