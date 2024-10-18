CNN Probe Reveals Trump Luxury Watches Are A Scam Too

The Trump's God Bless the USA bibles are made in China. CNN traced Trump's luxury $100,000 watches to a shady Wyoming strip mall next to a daycare. The high-end watch brand has ties to a Montenegro lobbying group and a 'male enhancement" honey.

So it shouldn't surprise anyone that Trump's luxury watches were traced to a shady strip mall in Wyoming, next to a daycare. An investigation into the GOP candidate's "Swiss-made" $100,000 watch scam brand turned up some surprising results.

CNN found the company behind the Swiss-made luxury watch company is TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC. The outlet traced the company's address to a shady Sheridan, Wyoming strip mall, next to a day care. The physical location of the GOP presidential candidates's high-dollar watch company sits by an "H&R Block, a Wendy’s, and a 'vape and hemp smoke shop.'" But the story gets even better.

Luxury Watch Company Shares Same Address as Trump's Gold Sneaker Brand

The New Republic reports that the $100,000 watch brand shares the same address as the Trump's infamous Gold Sneaker company...and there are more sketchy links. The outlet noted the "Swiss-made" high dollar watch group's address is ALSO shared by

"A lobbying firm that represents Montenegro’s government is also based at the Wyoming address, along with a company, Kingdom Honey LLC, that sells “male enhancement honey” products that the Food and Drug Administration has warned against consuming. Curiously, that honey venture also goes by TheBestHoneyOnEarth on its online retail store."

They don't call him "Don the Con" for nothing.