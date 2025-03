The third season on AMCs Dark Winds just premiered and it featured an Alfred Hitchcock-like cameo from producers Robert Redford and George RR Martin.

Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman's novel featuring Joe Leaphorn/Jim Chee Navajo Tribal Police series, published in 1982.

AMC has created an intense program that has become can't miss television. So it was a treat to see Redford and Martin behind bars playing chess.

Open thread..